As promised, Oracle just filed its appeal in its massive case...
If you thought the loss Oracle suffered in May in its ongoing lawsuit against Google over Android was the end, think again. The two tech giants have been battling it out for years in two separate court cases over whether Google must pay Oracle billions of dollars for bits of code copied from Java and used in Android .
