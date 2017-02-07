Arkansas House passes bill aimed at c...

Arkansas House passes bill aimed at collecting Amazon taxes

Read more: Fox News

Amazon would be required to tell Arkansas customers they owe the state sales tax under a bill approved by the House Tuesday, one of two efforts by lawmakers to recover millions in tax revenue from the e-commerce giant. The bill approved by the House on a 54-46 vote would also require Amazon and other out-of-state companies without a physical presence in Arkansas to provide a list to finance officials of purchases made by state residents.

