Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 customers
There are 2 comments on the Turnto10.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 customers. In it, Turnto10.com reports that:
Arby's says a data breach may have affected nearly 355,000 customers between October 25 of last year and January 19. The company says a data breach may have affected nearly 355,000 customers between October 25 of last year and January 19. The malware allows hackers to steal data as a credit or debit card is swiped at the cash register, similar to breaches that have occurred at Target and Home Depot in the past.
“Hippie Single DAD, vet, Honest”
Since: Apr 11
27,056
Steamboat Sprgs Colorado
#1 8 hrs ago
The dirty Mal-ware was spotted by Sal-monella in their kitchens ,Butt the people who caught will be easy to find, they are all in the bathroom:( Rick
#2 5 hrs ago
What will kill you first? Having the credit card, dealing with the credit card breach, or the Arby's cuisine?
