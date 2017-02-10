There are on the Turnto10.com story from 15 hrs ago, titled Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 customers. In it, Turnto10.com reports that:

Arby's says a data breach may have affected nearly 355,000 customers between October 25 of last year and January 19. The company says a data breach may have affected nearly 355,000 customers between October 25 of last year and January 19. The malware allows hackers to steal data as a credit or debit card is swiped at the cash register, similar to breaches that have occurred at Target and Home Depot in the past.

