Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it'...

Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still bearing fruit

There are 1 comment on the Kansas City Nursing News story from 14 hrs ago, titled Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still bearing fruit. In it, Kansas City Nursing News reports that:

The Apple of today hasn't yet shown much indication of emulating its co-founder Steve Jobs and his streak of world-changing products, but it's still proving a tough act to beat. The main reason: Before Jobs died in 2011, he left behind the iPhone - a product with such a devout following that it will likely spin off billions in profit for the foreseeable future.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Hate Apple

Jackson, TN

#1 7 hrs ago
The iPhone is always playing catchup to Samsung and other phones. Wireless charging has been available on some phones for THREE years yet still hasn't made it to the iPhone. My old Galaxy S5 had HD display and could record 4K video; the iPhone is still waiting!

Apple is an overpriced JOKE for fools.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 24 min SoE 13,013
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 hr Hedonist Heretic 58,837
News Trump to skip White House Correspondentsa Assoc... 3 hr Shady Lady 95
Solution to Transfer Videos between Android Pho... 7 hr Stop Crooks 4
Limitless Gold RDTA Tank 4.75ml 9 hr perty 1
How to Import Outlook Contacts to Samsung Gala... (Aug '16) 12 hr fghvgfh 3
One Click to Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to ... 12 hr jkjo 4
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,958 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,632

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC