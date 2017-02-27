Apple's iPhone may be mature, but it's still bearing fruit
The Apple of today hasn't yet shown much indication of emulating its co-founder Steve Jobs and his streak of world-changing products, but it's still proving a tough act to beat. The main reason: Before Jobs died in 2011, he left behind the iPhone - a product with such a devout following that it will likely spin off billions in profit for the foreseeable future.
#1 7 hrs ago
The iPhone is always playing catchup to Samsung and other phones. Wireless charging has been available on some phones for THREE years yet still hasn't made it to the iPhone. My old Galaxy S5 had HD display and could record 4K video; the iPhone is still waiting!
Apple is an overpriced JOKE for fools.
