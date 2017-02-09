Apple's iCloud saved deleted browser records
Apple's iCloud appears to have been holding on to users' deleted internet browsing histories, including records over a year old. Moscow-based forensics firm Elcomsoft noticed it was able to pull supposedly deleted Safari browser histories from iCloud accounts, such as the date and time the site was visited and when the record was deleted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 min
|Joe Momma
|55,674
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|8 min
|SoE
|12,494
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|32 min
|ChristineM
|11,703
|Walmart Keeps Us Waiting Online
|5 hr
|Screwthis
|3
|WOTOFO Lush Plus RDA Tank
|12 hr
|perty
|1
|Best phone to track your kids? -- OrlandoSentin... (Jun '07)
|22 hr
|positronium
|25
|A new version of my Fav game MARVEL Contest of ...
|22 hr
|milloooo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC