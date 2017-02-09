Apple's iCloud saved deleted browser ...

Apple's iCloud saved deleted browser records

Read more: ComputerWorld

Apple's iCloud appears to have been holding on to users' deleted internet browsing histories, including records over a year old. Moscow-based forensics firm Elcomsoft noticed it was able to pull supposedly deleted Safari browser histories from iCloud accounts, such as the date and time the site was visited and when the record was deleted.

