Apple once built a $7,500 Mac that was delivered by limo - and the first thing Steve Jobs did as CEO was kill it This year marks the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, leaving the world to wonder if Apple is going to pull something special out of its sleeves with this year's much-anticipated new model. But back in 1997, right when it looked like the company was about to completely implode , Apple was celebrating another anniversary.

