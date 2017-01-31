Apple IPhone Sales Beat Estimates

Apple IPhone Sales Beat Estimates

15 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Apple Inc. reported a bigger-than-expected rise in iPhone sales for the holiday quarter but forecast current-quarter revenue below estimates as customers hold back on phone upgrades in anticipation of the launch of the 10th-anniversary iPhone. Apple sold 78.29 million iPhones in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, up from 74.78 million last year, marking the first quarterly growth in iPhone sales in a year.

