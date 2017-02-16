Antarctic sea ice reaches record low

There is currently less sea ice surrounding the Antarctic continent than at any point since reliable records began in 1979. "As of Tuesday, it looks like we hit a new record low in the satellite era," Mark Serreze, the director of the National Snow and Ice Data Center, said.

