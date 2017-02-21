An artist's concept of the launch of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule. Photo: Nasa
If approved, the astronauts would fly aboard an Orion capsule and swing around the moon, similar to what the Apollo 8 crew accomplished in 1968 The Trump administration has directed Nasa to study whether it is feasible to fly astronauts on the debut flight of the agency's heavy-lift rocket, a mission currently planned to be unmanned and targeted to launch in late 2018, officials said. The study marks US President Donald Trump's first step in shaping a vision for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
