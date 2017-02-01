AMD sets Ryzen up for a strong start ...

AMD sets Ryzen up for a strong start as chip battle with Intel looms

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: InfoWorld

As a pesky underdog, AMD challenged Intel in chip innovation until the mid-2000s. AMD churned out innovations like dual-core and 64-bit chips, which kept Intel on its toes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at InfoWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 8 min Igor Trip 54,187
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 4 hr Rosa_Winkel 11,562
what the hell is 973 eht namuh 973?! (Nov '14) 8 hr Exerah 25
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... 15 hr RUSSIA in DECLINE 4
News LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood af... Wed Pessimistic1 2
Might be a problem with onenote file Wed occurox 3
News Rise of the machines: Fear robots, not China or... Wed occurox 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,538 • Total comments across all topics: 278,508,477

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC