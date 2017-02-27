Amazon's doing something incredibly s...

Amazon's doing something incredibly smart with its Twitch...

Read more: SFGate

Amazon's purchase of video game streaming Twitch for $1 billion has been paying off for years already, but it's about to become an even smarter investment with the introduction of a new service. Starting this spring, people watching games on Twitch will be able to buy whatever game they're watching - directly within Twitch.

Chicago, IL

