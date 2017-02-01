Amazon increasingly wants to be its o...

Amazon increasingly wants to be its own deliveryman

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

In this Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, file photo, Amazon.com boxes are shown stacked near a Boeing 767 Amazon "Prime Air" cargo plane on display in a Boeing hangar in Seattle. Amazon's announcement on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, of a new air cargo hub in Kentucky is the latest way the e-commerce retailer is dipping its toe, or perhaps whole foot, into building out its shipping and logistics unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 34 min IB DaMann 54,226
News LA cops fatally shoot man near CNN Hollywood af... 35 min Great wall of ame... 3
new 2017 (The theory "evaporation-condensation-... 4 hr horri mokhtar 1
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 9 hr ChristineM 11,566
what the hell is 973 eht namuh 973?! (Nov '14) 18 hr Exerah 25
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Thu RUSSIA in DECLINE 4
Might be a problem with onenote file Wed occurox 3
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,138 • Total comments across all topics: 278,520,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC