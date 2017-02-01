Amazon increasingly wants to be its own deliveryman

In this Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, file photo, Amazon.com boxes are shown stacked near a Boeing 767 Amazon "Prime Air" cargo plane on display in a Boeing hangar in Seattle. Amazon's announcement on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, of a new air cargo hub in Kentucky is the latest way the e-commerce retailer is dipping its toe, or perhaps whole foot, into building out its shipping and logistics unit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.