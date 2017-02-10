Amazon flags Trump's 'protectionist m...

Amazon flags Trump's 'protectionist measures' on trade as a business risk

Amazon sees President Donald Trump's protectionist stance on trade as a potential risk to its business, according to its annual report filed Friday . Amazon has listed "trade protection measures" as a risk factor in previous annual reports, but it's never been included in the section discussing how unfavorable government laws could affect its business.

Chicago, IL

