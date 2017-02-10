Amazon flags Trump's 'protectionist measures' on trade as a business risk
Amazon sees President Donald Trump's protectionist stance on trade as a potential risk to its business, according to its annual report filed Friday . Amazon has listed "trade protection measures" as a risk factor in previous annual reports, but it's never been included in the section discussing how unfavorable government laws could affect its business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|3 min
|one way or another
|55,986
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|7 min
|Eagle 12
|11,751
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|8 min
|0smius
|12,509
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|14 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Walmart Keeps Us Waiting Online
|Fri
|Screwthis
|3
|WOTOFO Lush Plus RDA Tank
|Fri
|perty
|1
|Best phone to track your kids? -- OrlandoSentin... (Jun '07)
|Thu
|positronium
|25
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC