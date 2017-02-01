$700 million 'robo-advisor' Wealthfro...

$700 million 'robo-advisor' Wealthfront is doubling down on automation, as rivals embrace humans

That's the mantra that Wealthfront, the five-year-old online financial advisory service is touting in the increasingly crowded market for finance apps. $700 million Wealthfront is the only "robo-advisor" pioneer that is still totally human-free, and it's doubling down by releasing an automated financial planning feature, called "Path," which helps you understand when you'll be able to retire, and how your current spending and saving impacts that.

