7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting st...

7 Earth-size worlds found orbiting star; could hold life

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: 680News

This image provided by NASA/JPL-Caltech shows an artist's conception of what the surface of the exoplanet TRAPPIST-1f may look like, based on available data about its diameter, mass and distances from the host star. The planets circle tightly around a dim dwarf star called Trappist-1, barely the size of Jupiter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 680News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IJOY Solo Elf 80W TC Starter kit 10 min perty 1
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr replaytime 58,100
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 2 hr 0smius 12,848
How to wipe iphone clean? 2 hr Bamboo 3
Smoant Charon 218W TC Box Mod Wed perty 1
News White House Chaos Doesn't Bother the Stock Market Tue Real World 7
Lost Vape Esquare DNA60 TC Mod Tue perty 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,042 • Total comments across all topics: 279,080,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC