38% Apple USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter - Deal Alert
This Original OEM Apple USB Lightning Cable For iPhone connects your iPhone, iPad, or iPod with Lightning connector to your computer's USB port for syncing and charging or to the Apple USB Power Adapter for convenient charging from a wall outlet. Its typical list price of $79 has been reduced 38% to just $49.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 min
|Richardfs
|55,559
|Walmart Keeps Us Waiting Online
|6 min
|Suicide Strategies
|2
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|1 hr
|Rafael Bell
|11,688
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|1 hr
|SoE
|12,484
|WOTOFO Lush Plus RDA Tank
|1 hr
|perty
|1
|Best phone to track your kids? -- OrlandoSentin... (Jun '07)
|11 hr
|positronium
|25
|A new version of my Fav game MARVEL Contest of ...
|12 hr
|milloooo
|1
|what the hell is 973 eht namuh 973?! (Nov '14)
|Wed
|theDGTL
|26
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC