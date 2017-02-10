0853 as 26
Intel realizes there will be a post-Moore's Law era and is already investing in technologies to drive computing beyond today's PCs and servers. The chipmaker is "investing heavily" in quantum and neuromorphic computing, said Brian Krzanich, CEO of Intel, during a question-and-answer session at the company's investor day on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|4 min
|Dogen
|56,056
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|39 min
|SoE
|12,522
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|2 hr
|Eagle 12
|11,751
|Arby's warns of data breach affecting 350,000 c...
|16 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Walmart Keeps Us Waiting Online
|Fri
|Screwthis
|3
|WOTOFO Lush Plus RDA Tank
|Fri
|perty
|1
|Best phone to track your kids? -- OrlandoSentin... (Jun '07)
|Feb 9
|positronium
|25
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC