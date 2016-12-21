Year 2016 to break heat record, challenging climate change skeptics

Two days before the presidential inauguration, scientists are expected to announce that 2016 was the hottest year on earth since record-keeping began in 1880 - news that will test national, state and economic leadership on climate change. Even as Washington D.C. and California bundle up against winter chill, records ​will ​show that extreme heat blanketed large areas of every continent this year, pushing up average temperatures for the third year in a row.

