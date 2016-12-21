Year 2016 to break heat record, challenging climate change skeptics
Two days before the presidential inauguration, scientists are expected to announce that 2016 was the hottest year on earth since record-keeping began in 1880 - news that will test national, state and economic leadership on climate change. Even as Washington D.C. and California bundle up against winter chill, records will show that extreme heat blanketed large areas of every continent this year, pushing up average temperatures for the third year in a row.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|35 min
|0smius
|12,120
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|2 hr
|Eagle 12
|11,328
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|3 hr
|Regolith Based Li...
|49,699
|Recounts or no, US elections are still vulnerab...
|Sat
|RustyS
|29
|Kanger K-KISS Starter kit with 6300mAh Build-in...
|Fri
|allisonhu
|1
|Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to Galaxy J3 (2017)
|Fri
|fuejdfe
|2
|Recover Deleted Data Photos from Huawei Mate 9/...
|Fri
|fuejdfe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC