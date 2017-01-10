Yahoo to change name, trim board if V...

Yahoo to change name, trim board if Verizon deal gets done

14 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Yahoo will adopt a new corporate identity and slash the size of its board if the proposed $4.8 billion sale of its digital services to Verizon Communications goes through. The company plans to change its name to Altaba Inc. after it turns over its email, websites, mobile apps and advertising tools to Verizon.

