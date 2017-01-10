Yahoo to change name, trim board if Verizon deal gets done
Yahoo will adopt a new corporate identity and slash the size of its board if the proposed $4.8 billion sale of its digital services to Verizon Communications goes through. The company plans to change its name to Altaba Inc. after it turns over its email, websites, mobile apps and advertising tools to Verizon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|8 min
|Into The Night
|50,226
|Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo...
|27 min
|Into The Night
|20
|Automation: Trump Deportation Threat Inspires C...
|10 hr
|spytheweb
|10
|Recover Deleted Data Photos from Huawei Mate 9/...
|12 hr
|Tiffiny
|3
|Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to Galaxy J3 (2017)
|12 hr
|Tiffiny
|3
|How to Transfer Contacts & SMS from Nokia to An... (Jul '14)
|12 hr
|Tiffiny
|3
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|12 hr
|VetnorsGate
|12,184
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC