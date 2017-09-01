WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political document new
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday denounced last week's U.S. intelligence report on Russian hacking, calling it a politically motivated "press release" that provided no evidence that Russian actors gave WikiLeaks hacked material. In an online news conference, Assange said the report is vague and that U.S. intelligence officials should be embarrassed by the 25-page, declassified document.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATV Little Rock.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|9 min
|IB DaMann
|50,219
|Automation: Trump Deportation Threat Inspires C...
|3 hr
|spytheweb
|10
|Recover Deleted Data Photos from Huawei Mate 9/...
|5 hr
|Tiffiny
|3
|Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to Galaxy J3 (2017)
|5 hr
|Tiffiny
|3
|How to Transfer Contacts & SMS from Nokia to An... (Jul '14)
|5 hr
|Tiffiny
|3
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|5 hr
|VetnorsGate
|12,184
|The wild, weird, and powerful PC hardware of CE...
|6 hr
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC