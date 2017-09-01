WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was ...

WikiLeaks: Russia hacking report was political document new

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Monday denounced last week's U.S. intelligence report on Russian hacking, calling it a politically motivated "press release" that provided no evidence that Russian actors gave WikiLeaks hacked material. In an online news conference, Assange said the report is vague and that U.S. intelligence officials should be embarrassed by the 25-page, declassified document.

