Why Trump will find it hard to make American economy greater
There are 3 comments on the Connecticut Post story from 18 hrs ago, titled Why Trump will find it hard to make American economy greater. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:
In this Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a White House senior staff swearing-in ceremony in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump's economic plans are nothing if not ambitious.
Galashiels, UK
#1 14 hrs ago
I'm no economist but I can't help thinking that Trumps simple nationalist view of economics (ie build it at home and tax imports), may not work in a complex global economy which has been working this way for decades.
#2 1 hr ago
If he does not do something, it is going to get a whole lot worse for American workers, especially the manual laborers. Every country needs manual laborers but with the cost of housing going through the roof, unless they are allowed to live multi-family and one home like the Mexicans have, they will not survive. The influx of all the illegals is driving housing prices through the roof for even the simplest of housing and they live many times 8 to 10 to a house or an apartment. In some cases it's taking up to 80% of a Laborer's wages, just to have some kind of crappy housing. Imagine that divorced mother with two children working the laborers job.
#3 1 hr ago
That is what this one world government is bringing to the United States. It is also driving up every other costs in this country.
