Why Trump will find it hard to make A...

Why Trump will find it hard to make American economy greater

There are 3 comments on the Connecticut Post story from 18 hrs ago, titled Why Trump will find it hard to make American economy greater. In it, Connecticut Post reports that:

In this Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a White House senior staff swearing-in ceremony in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. Trump's economic plans are nothing if not ambitious.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
DuckShoes

Galashiels, UK

#1 14 hrs ago
I'm no economist but I can't help thinking that Trumps simple nationalist view of economics (ie build it at home and tax imports), may not work in a complex global economy which has been working this way for decades.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
one way or another

Tampa, FL

#2 1 hr ago
If he does not do something, it is going to get a whole lot worse for American workers, especially the manual laborers. Every country needs manual laborers but with the cost of housing going through the roof, unless they are allowed to live multi-family and one home like the Mexicans have, they will not survive. The influx of all the illegals is driving housing prices through the roof for even the simplest of housing and they live many times 8 to 10 to a house or an apartment. In some cases it's taking up to 80% of a Laborer's wages, just to have some kind of crappy housing. Imagine that divorced mother with two children working the laborers job.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
one way or another

Tampa, FL

#3 1 hr ago
That is what this one world government is bringing to the United States. It is also driving up every other costs in this country.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 min Dogen 52,439
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 1 hr ChristineM 11,463
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 6 hr nanoanomaly 12,313
live traffic for following ncli routes 8 hr ns markhill 1
News Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16) 8 hr Dudley 16
News Search continues for child possibly drowned in ... 9 hr sharon mungall 1
News Is this black woman responsible for inventions ... (May '10) 12 hr Fungkstaga 227
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,834 • Total comments across all topics: 278,199,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC