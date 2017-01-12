What's Next for Artificial Intelligence?
It's difficult to describe in a concise list with less than 1,000 words what the definitive direction of artificial intelligence is going to be in a 12-month span. 2016 surprised a number of people in terms of the speed of certain technologies' development and the revised ETA of new AI-driven products hitting the public market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|13 min
|VetnorsGate
|12,264
|Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo...
|21 min
|Grinder1373
|65
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|32 min
|spinosaurus baryo...
|180,279
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|34 min
|par five
|11,396
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|Phillip
|701
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|51,257
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|6 hr
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC