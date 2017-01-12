Watch out for this Netflix phishing scam
Hackers are targeting Netflix subscribers via an effective-looking phishing scam that aims to take credit card numbers and personal information. The emails directs the user to a fake login page that mimic's Netflix, asking them to put in all of their information including name and payment information, according to cyber security site FireEye.
