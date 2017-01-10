Warning over Netflix scam
Netflix users are being urged to watch out for online scammers who are targeting users' login and bank account details. Site users have received emails prompting them to keep their memberships details up to date, and are then linked to a bogus login page on which they are asked to fill out personal details.
