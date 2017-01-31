Vespa's new robot will carry your gro...

Vespa's new robot will carry your groceries

9 hrs ago

The Italian company is opening a Boston-based division, called Piaggio Fast Forward, to focus on the future of mobility. Its first creation is Gita, a robot designed to carry cargo, such as groceries, and follow around a pedestrian or cyclist.

