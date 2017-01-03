US warns of unusual cybersecurity fla...

US warns of unusual cybersecurity flaw in heart devices

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The Homeland Security Department warned Tuesday about an unusual cybersecurity flaw for one manufacturer's implantable heart devices that it said could allow hackers to remotely take control of a person's defibrillator or pacemaker. Information on the security flaw, identified by researchers at MedSec Holdings in reports months ago, was only formally made public after the manufacturer, St. Jude Medical, made a software repair available Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 4 min Into The Night 50,471
News Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo... 15 min Panks 34
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 24 min nanoanomaly 12,188
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 1 hr Hedonist Heretic 11,337
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... 1 hr Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
SMOK TFV12 Tank and TFV12 RBA Edition Announced ! 3 hr Avlieryon 1
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 6 hr One way or another 180,241
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,702 • Total comments across all topics: 277,810,170

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC