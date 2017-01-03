US spy chief 'resolute' on Russia cyb...

US spy chief 'resolute' on Russia cyber attack

The top US intelligence official has said he was "even more resolute" in his belief that Russia staged cyber attacks on Democrats during the 2016 election campaign, rebuking persistent scepticism from Republican President-elect Donald Trump about whether Moscow was involved. James Clapper, the director of national intelligence, said he had a very high level of confidence that Russia hacked Democratic Party and campaign staff email, and disseminated propaganda and fake news aimed at the 8 November election.

