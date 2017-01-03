UPDATE 1-Italy arrests two for hackin...

UPDATE 1-Italy arrests two for hacking into emails of ECB's Draghi, former Italy PM Renzi

Italian police arrested two siblings on Tuesday for hacking into the emails of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and thousands of other accounts. The Rome court ordered the arrest of Giulio Occhionero, 45, and his sister Francesca Maria Occhionero, 48, for stealing state secrets and illegal hacking.

