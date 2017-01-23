UK toy industry enjoys sales boost and predicts top sellers of 2017
The average UK child received A 350 worth of toys last year, figures suggest, as toys by Lego, Playmobil and Spin Master were predicted to be the top sellers of 2017. Two police command centres, one by Lego and the other by Playmobil, are among the best new toys named at The Toy Fair, an annual trade event at London's Olympia.
