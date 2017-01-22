Ugandans invent 'smart jacket' to diagnose pneumonia
Telecommunications engineer Olivia Koburongo holds a baby in front of pneumonia-diagnosing "smart jacket" at the Makerere University of Public Health in Kampala on January 16, 2017. AFP / ISAAC KASAMANI Kampala: A team of Ugandan engineers has invented a "smart jacket" that diagnoses pneumonia faster than a doctor, offering hope against a disease which kills more children worldwide than any other.
