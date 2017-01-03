Trump: Only 'stupid' people, fools oppose better Russia ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered ... . The first page of the Joint Analysis Report narrative by the Department of Homeland Security and federal Bureau of Investigation and released on Dec. 29, 2016, is photographed in Washington, Jan. 6, 2017.
