Trump: Drug companies 'getting away with murder'
Drug stocks tanked after President-elect Donald Trump, in his first press conference since the election, complained about big price increases and put the industry on notice. Trump said that many companies were "getting away with murder" and that there would be more competitive bidding practices for federal contracts in his administration.
