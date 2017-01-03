Toyota exec: 'We are not even close' to fully self-driving cars
Called Concept-i, the compact car features an artificial intelligence system named Yui that is meant to make driving safer while still allowing the driver to maintain full control. Yui, which Toyota says can measure human emotion, will help the driver retain focus by performing mild tasks, like turning the radio on or engaging in a conversation.
