This real-life giant walking robot is like something out of a...
This walking robot looks like it just walked out of Transformers. The Method-2 bipedal robot is a prototype from Korean company Hancook Mirae Technology.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|5 min
|IB DaMann
|49,715
|Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08)
|10 min
|One way or another
|180,209
|This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like
|30 min
|Cheesy Tom Cunnif...
|3
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|5 hr
|nanoanomaly
|12,126
|Wearing diapers makes people incotinent BEWARE (Dec '10)
|9 hr
|Karl
|30
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|21 hr
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|22 hr
|Eagle 12
|11,330
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC