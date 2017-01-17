The open internet is under threat, ac...

The open internet is under threat, according to a new report...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

That's the message being pushed by Mark Surman, executive director of the Mozilla Foundation, as the organization launches the first version of a big new report into the health of the web. "The last five years really started to erode some of the things that made the internet so great," Surman told Business Insider in a phone interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 28 min scientia potentia... 51,934
News Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo... 38 min Patriot AKA Bozo 79
News Drug Task Force Agents arrest Natchitoches man 8 hr Whats sad 2
News Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16) 9 hr CBee 15
News For third straight time, Earth sets hottest yea... 10 hr Keeping It Together 2
News Global Warming Is Real: NASA Announces 2016 Was... 10 hr Still Experiencin... 1
News 'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r... 10 hr What Ever Sells 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,418 • Total comments across all topics: 278,092,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC