The open internet is under threat, according to a new report...
That's the message being pushed by Mark Surman, executive director of the Mozilla Foundation, as the organization launches the first version of a big new report into the health of the web. "The last five years really started to erode some of the things that made the internet so great," Surman told Business Insider in a phone interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|28 min
|scientia potentia...
|51,934
|Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo...
|38 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|79
|Drug Task Force Agents arrest Natchitoches man
|8 hr
|Whats sad
|2
|Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16)
|9 hr
|CBee
|15
|For third straight time, Earth sets hottest yea...
|10 hr
|Keeping It Together
|2
|Global Warming Is Real: NASA Announces 2016 Was...
|10 hr
|Still Experiencin...
|1
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|10 hr
|What Ever Sells
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC