The Latest: Clapper speaks with Trump about Russia report

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says he has spoken with Donald Trump about the unsubstantiated report claiming Russia had compromising personal and financial information about the president-elect. Clapper says in a statement released Wednesday night that he told Trump the intelligence community "has not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable."

