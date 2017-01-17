The Evolution of the MacBook
A major tool for college students and creative professionals alike, Apple's laptops have dominated the way users approach productivity on the go. The MacBook turned 25 in late 2016 -- though there have been a variety of different naming conventions and models over the years -- and Apple recently highlighted the major iterations of its portables during its October rollout of the 2016 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CIO.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|5 min
|Into The Night
|52,105
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|1 hr
|Ms Mack
|3
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|1 hr
|Eagle 12
|11,438
|live traffic for following ncli routes
|5 hr
|ns markhill
|1
|What is going on at the Washington Post?
|6 hr
|one way or another
|5
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|14 hr
|0smius
|12,293
|Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo...
|Sat
|Into The Night
|82
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC