Speculation is mounting that Apple could build a TV - ...
The chairman of Foxconn, the company that assembles most of Apple's iPhones in China, gave some remarks at a holiday party over the weekend suggesting that Apple could partner with his company to build a new factory in the US. But most interesting is which parts that factory might produce: large flat-panel screens , which at least one analyst believes could be an indication that Apple is planning to build a TV set.
