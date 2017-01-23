Speculation is mounting that Apple co...

Speculation is mounting that Apple could build a TV - ...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

The chairman of Foxconn, the company that assembles most of Apple's iPhones in China, gave some remarks at a holiday party over the weekend suggesting that Apple could partner with his company to build a new factory in the US. But most interesting is which parts that factory might produce: large flat-panel screens , which at least one analyst believes could be an indication that Apple is planning to build a TV set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr Demon Slayer 52,431
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 3 hr nanoanomaly 12,313
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 5 hr Ian McFarland 11,462
live traffic for following ncli routes 5 hr ns markhill 1
News Los Gatos man slain in East Oakland identified (Mar '16) 5 hr Dudley 16
News Search continues for child possibly drowned in ... 7 hr sharon mungall 1
News Is this black woman responsible for inventions ... (May '10) 9 hr Fungkstaga 227
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,430 • Total comments across all topics: 278,196,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC