Spanish police nab suspected hacker b...

Spanish police nab suspected hacker behind Neverquest banking malware

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: ITworld

Spanish police have arrested a Russian programmer suspected of developing the Neverquest banking Trojan, a malware targeting financial institutions across the world. The 32-year-old Russian citizen known as Lisov SV was arrested at the Barcelona airport, Spain's law enforcement agency Guardia Civil said on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ITworld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 18 min ChristineM 11,429
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 1 hr one way or another 52,091
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 7 hr 0smius 12,293
News Prominent climate-denying politician gets schoo... 18 hr Into The Night 82
News Judge Mayer's Concurrence in IV Shows the Probl... 19 hr DavidSBell 7
News When computers were human: the black women behi... 23 hr MITS Altair 8800 2
News What is going on at the Washington Post? 23 hr liberals suck 3
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,484 • Total comments across all topics: 278,139,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC