SpaceX lost a quarter of a billion do...

SpaceX lost a quarter of a billion dollars after one of its...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A few minutes after SpaceX launched one if its self-landing Falcon 9 rockets on June 28, 2015, it exploded into a rain of debris over the Atlantic Ocean. NASA had a bunch of cargo riding on top of the rocket, and it tallied its losses at about $112 million .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 min Into The Night 51,020
News Why it's 'climate change' instead of 'global wa... 15 min Brian_G 1
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 2 hr IB DaMann 11,359
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 2 hr SoE 12,229
News The crucial election question is the one that c... 3 hr Le Jimbo 3
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 6 hr MIDutch 180,270
How Can I Retrieve Deleted Text Messages from i... 15 hr Xiaoli 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,329 • Total comments across all topics: 277,905,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC