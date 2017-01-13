Spacewalking astronauts upgrade orbiting laba s power grid
The International Space Station's solar power grid got three more top-of-the-line batteries Friday during the second spacewalk in a week. Commander Shane Kimbrough and French crew member Thomas Pesquet plugged in three new lithium-ion batteries, adding to the three hooked up last week.
