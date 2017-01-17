Space junk mission leads 2017 rocket launches
Several litter-picking ideas to remove space junk from Earth orbit, including a net, a harpoon and a sail are due to be tested later in 2017. Led by scientists from the Surrey Space Centre in the UK and funded by the European Commission, the RemoveDEBRIS project aims to tackle the growing problem of orbiting garbage that threatens satellites vital for the Internet, cell phones and navigation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|4 min
|The Northener
|51,662
|OBS V Sub Ohm Tank 5.2ml
|3 hr
|perty
|1
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|13 hr
|Eagle 12
|11,407
|Hackers claim 12m Apple IDs from FBI (Sep '12)
|14 hr
|hacker here
|11
|Microsoft urges companies to upgrade from Windo...
|20 hr
|Mark tobi
|1
|Smoant Knight V2 80W TC Kit,Light and Portable ...
|Wed
|Anonymous
|1
|VGOD Pro Drip RDA Tank
|Wed
|perty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC