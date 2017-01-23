Snikt! This new material self-heals l...

Snikt! This new material self-heals like Wolverinea s skin

Inspired in part by the comic book character of Wolverine, a team of scientists has created a self-healing material that could revolutionize the design of cellphone batteries, biosensors and muscles flexed by robots of the future. The team, which includes members from UC Riverside, had its findings published in the journal Advanced Materials on Dec. 23., sparking inquiries from international and domestic scientists who want to collaborate on applications and refinement of the material.

