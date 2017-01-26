Smaller states rejoice as Amazon finally collects sales tax
Many online shoppers in the United States have for years had to pay state sales taxes whenever they buy goods from Amazon. But the Seattle e-commerce giant has dragged its feet on collecting sales taxes in small and sparsely populated states where it doesn't have any distribution centers or corporate offices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|8 min
|one way or another
|53,555
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|5 hr
|davy
|41
|Dozens protest Trump order at Louisville airport
|8 hr
|Amos N Andy
|1
|Renewable energy technology stores the wind und... (Aug '08)
|8 hr
|Solarman
|6
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|9 hr
|Eagle 12
|11,524
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|9 hr
|SoE
|12,371
|A reality TV star and an immigration hardliner ...
|11 hr
|Kevin the Clown
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC