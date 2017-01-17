San Luis Obispo students rebuild robo...

San Luis Obispo students rebuild robots destroyed by arson

Just in time for a weekend competition, Central Coast students have rebuilt robots destroyed in an arson fire last month. The Dec. 8 blaze at San Luis Obispo High School destroyed the campus computer room and the work of the school's robotics team.

