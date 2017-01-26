Russia grounds Proton-M rocket for 3 months
Deputy Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin says that Proton-M rockets will be out of service for three and a half months because of engine problems. He says employees at the factory had been involved in faking documentation linked to the rocket and pledged that those responsible would be "harshly punished."
