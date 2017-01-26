Russia grounds Proton-M rocket for 3 ...

Russia grounds Proton-M rocket for 3 months

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Deputy Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin says that Proton-M rockets will be out of service for three and a half months because of engine problems. He says employees at the factory had been involved in faking documentation linked to the rocket and pledged that those responsible would be "harshly punished."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 7 min Into The Night 53,174
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 31 min DattaSwami 11,522
News The crucial election question is the one that c... 8 hr Pessimistic1 25
News Renewable energy technology stores the wind und... (Aug '08) 10 hr HELPER 5
Might be a problem with onenote file 17 hr Pingpo539 1
News Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15) 20 hr Neville Thompson 23
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) Fri 0smius 12,367
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,674 • Total comments across all topics: 278,349,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC