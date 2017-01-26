Rolling robots could soon be making d...

Rolling robots could soon be making deliveries in Virginia

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Robots about the size of a beer cooler could soon be rolling down Virginia sidewalks to deliver sandwiches, groceries or packages. Supporters say proposed legislation to allow the robots would make the state the first in the nation to regulate such devices.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 min IB DaMann 52,751
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 22 min SoE 12,358
Transfer Data Contacts from Samsung Note 7 to i... 3 hr FeitchLee 4
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 7 hr Rosa_Winkel 11,492
News Drug Task Force Agents arrest Natchitoches man 9 hr doing me 4
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... 16 hr just a guy i knew 1
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 23 hr me like good hax 703
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,571 • Total comments across all topics: 278,269,415

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC