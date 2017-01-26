Rogue tweeters in government could be...

Rogue tweeters in government could be prosecuted as hackers

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Prince George Citizen

This photo shows a Twitter post from the National Park Service's Redwoods National Park account, noting that redwood groves are nature's No. 1 carbon sink, which capture greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming Legal experts say the Justice Department could prosecute tweets from federal agency accounts by unauthorized users under federal hacking laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 1 min chang 11,524
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 min Into The Night 52,986
News Man shoots self in penis, blames 'black guy' (Sep '15) 42 min Phartleman 22
News The crucial election question is the one that c... 52 min kuda 17
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 2 hr 0smius 12,367
One Click to Transfer Samsung Data Contacts to ... 16 hr FeitchLee 4
Transfer Data Contacts from Samsung Note 7 to i... Thu FeitchLee 4
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,931 • Total comments across all topics: 278,309,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC