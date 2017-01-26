Robots taking over as roughnecks beco...

Robots taking over as roughnecks become expendable

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Lowell Sun

The robot on an oil drillship in the Gulf of Mexico made it easier for Mark Rodgers to do his job stringing together heavy, dirty pipes. It could also be a reason he's not working there today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 5 min Eagle 12 11,524
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 5 min IB DaMann 53,443
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 17 min SoE 12,371
News A reality TV star and an immigration hardliner ... 1 hr Kevin the Clown 1
News The crucial election question is the one that c... 4 hr Pessimistic1 36
News Court Denies Full Hearing in MS Case 13 hr Anti Crime 1
News Renewable energy technology stores the wind und... (Aug '08) Sat HELPER 5
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,573 • Total comments across all topics: 278,370,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC