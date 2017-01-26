Robots taking over as roughnecks become expendable
The robot on an oil drillship in the Gulf of Mexico made it easier for Mark Rodgers to do his job stringing together heavy, dirty pipes. It could also be a reason he's not working there today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11)
|5 min
|Eagle 12
|11,524
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|5 min
|IB DaMann
|53,443
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|17 min
|SoE
|12,371
|A reality TV star and an immigration hardliner ...
|1 hr
|Kevin the Clown
|1
|The crucial election question is the one that c...
|4 hr
|Pessimistic1
|36
|Court Denies Full Hearing in MS Case
|13 hr
|Anti Crime
|1
|Renewable energy technology stores the wind und... (Aug '08)
|Sat
|HELPER
|5
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC