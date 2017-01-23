Robotics programs flourishing at Cass...

Robotics programs flourishing at Cass County schools

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Earlier this school year, six county schools received a grant from TechPoint Foundation for Youth. The organization has partnered with Indiana businesses to award robotics start-up grants to 400 elementary schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 53 min scientia potentia... 49,709
News Should evolution be taught in high school? (Feb '08) 59 min nanoanomaly 180,199
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 2 hr nanoanomaly 12,126
News This Blue Alien Planet Is Not at All Earth-Like 5 hr Van rocking 2
Wearing diapers makes people incotinent BEWARE (Dec '10) 6 hr Karl 30
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) 18 hr tony briar mitchell 2
News Why Do Atheists Ridicule Christianity? (May '11) 19 hr Eagle 12 11,330
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,732 • Total comments across all topics: 277,539,158

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC